Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amidst uproar by Opposition

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha got adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amidst ruckus by opposition parties on various issues.

While Rajya Sabha speaker M Venkaiah Naidu asked the MPs to maintain decorum in the Parliament, the Opposition continued to protest against issues ranging from Pegasus row to farmers protests.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha listed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (A) and the LLP (A) Bills for introduction tomorrow.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments since the past few days during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021 and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)