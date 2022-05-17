Rajon Rondo allegedly brandished gun during outburst with family at Louisville home

The mother of Rajon Rondo's children has been granted an emergency protective order against the NBA player after he was accused of pulling a gun on his family on May 11 at their Louisville home.

Ashley Bachelor submitted an application May 13 in Jefferson County (Ky.) Family Court for an emergency protective order against Rondo. It was approved the same day by Judge Denise Brown, according to documents obtained by the Courier Journal.

As part of the order, Bachelor was granted temporary custody of her two children with Rondo, and he must remain at least 500 feet away. In addition, Rondo was ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession to the Jefferson County sheriff.

In her statement to authorities, Bachelor said Rondo became "enraged and violent," threatened to kill her and brandished a gun in front of her and their children.

TMZ first reported Bachelor's request.

Rajon Rondo: Lakers to Cavaliers

In applying for the order, Bachelor said she is seeking "immediate protection" for herself and her children from any future contact with Rondo and for temporary sole custody of the children.

"I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children," Bachelor said in her statement. "Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior."

Neither Rondo nor his attorney could be immediately reached for comment. The Courier Journal could find no record of criminal charges filed in connection with the incident.

In a statement filed with the request, Bachelor said Rondo was playing video games with their son May 11 when she asked the child to finish separating his laundry. Bachelor said Rondo became "enraged" and "ripped the video game console from the wall" when their son got up from the game to complete the task.

Her statement says Rondo then smashed a tea cup plate in front of their daughter, knocked over "various items" in the home office and trash cans outside before pulling his car onto a lawn.

Bachelor said in the statement when she asked Rondo "why he was acting this way," he responded, "You're dead." Bachelor said she contacted former police chief Yvette Gentry for assistance, opting not to call police for fear "of what Rajon might do if a formal report was made."

Rondo left after that call, according to the statement, but returned 15 minutes later and began "beating on the backdoor window with his gun." Bachelor said she told Rondo he was scaring her, to which he yelled "Go get my (expletive) son."

In the report, Bachelor said she brought their son and allowed Rondo to see him through the door, and "before I knew it" their son "began opening the door." Bachelor said Rondo grabbed their son, "yanked him outside and slammed the door shut behind him."

According to the statement, Rondo, while holding a gun, "began yelling and cursing" at their son and "asking why he was afraid of him." Eventually, Rondo was "yelling and cursing at both children, demanding to know why they were scared of him and effectively holding them at gun point," Bachelor said in her statement.

Bachelor said Rondo's parents arrived but he "could not be calmed down," though he did let the children back in the house. Gentry also arrived, according to Bachelor's statement, and Rondo "blocked her from entering the home" by standing between her and the door.

Bachelor said she took her children upstairs and locked the doors and the garage. Sometime later, she said, Gentry "confirmed that Rajon had left and that she now had possession of his gun."

Bachelor said Rondo "has made several threats on my life," including threats to "shoot me or shoot up my car." She accused him of physical and verbal abuse of their son and verbal abuse of their daughter.

Rondo, 36, recently completed his 16th NBA season, during which he played for the Los Angeles Lakers and, after a January trade, the Cleveland Cavaliers. He will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

In a statement to ESPN, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said the league is "aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information."

Rondo was a first-round pick in the 2006 NBA draft and has played for nine teams during his professional career, winning two NBA championships.

