Rajnath Singh’s Parliament address is an admission that India-China five-point pact is an inconsequential piece of paper

Rajnath Singh's maiden statement in Parliament on Tuesday on Chinese incursions along the LAC and the resultant border crisis, among other things, is an acknowledgement that the five-point consensus reached between both sides in Moscow last week is little more than a piece of paper.

The Union defence minister struck a note of caution, defiance and fortitude, delivering a warning to the nation that we are nowhere close to a resolution despite back to back diplomatic efforts in Moscow, and military conflict is a real possibility.

The minister's statement was notable for its stark admission of reality on the floor of the House " minus operational details " that carries an indication that this time India is not being taken in by China's duplicity. Throughout the crisis China has spoken with a forked tongue, masking PLA's aggression at the border with diplomatic sweet talk " or what has been termed as "Chinese policy of talking and fighting simultaneously".

Ahead of the Jaishankar-Wang talks, Chinese state media, without a hint of irony, had commented: "Whatever India says diplomatically, China should not only listen to its words but also observe its actions" " a strategy that India must adopt to deal with Chinese deception.

It is not a coincidence that the dialogue between the two foreign ministers on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Moscow has been followed by renewed Chinese troop movements and fresh buildup along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh while eastern Ladakh remains poised on a knife's edge with no hint of reduction in troops or disengagement despite the five-point formula.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that just before EAM D Jaishankar sat down with his counterpart Wang Yi, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged 100-200 rounds on the north bank of Pangong Tso, "far more intense than the firing of warning shots in the Chushul sub-sector", according to Indian Express.

Singh's tone in Parliament indicates a palpable shift in the mood among India's military, political and policymaking establishment that was not seen even after the murderous 15-16 June intervening night at Galwan. India seems to have belatedly understood and now appear more accepting of the reality that peaceful resolution of the dispute is a long shot and the focus should instead be more on prevention of an armed conflict that looms large. At the very least, a stalemate through the biting winter cold is certain.

Consider Singh's statement where he said: "I met my Chinese counterpart on 4th September in Moscow and had an in-depth discussion with him. I conveyed in clear terms our concerns related to the actions of the Chinese side, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behavior and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo that were in violation of the bilateral agreements. I also made it clear that even as we wanted to peacefully resolve the issue and would like the Chinese side to work with us, there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

On the battle ahead, the minister said, "our commanders and soldiers understand that the entire nation stands behind them in support of the just cause of defending our territorial integrity. They are accordingly being provisioned with suitable clothing, habitat and the required defence wherewithal. The determination of our troops is praiseworthy. They are capable of serving at forbidding altitudes with scarce oxygen and in extremely cold temperatures, something that they have effortlessly done over the last many years on Siachen, and Kargil."

And finally, his declaration "I will not hesitate to share with this august House that we are facing a challenge in Ladakh and I urge the House to pass a resolution in support of our Armed Forces" points to the grim reality on India's borders and an admission that diplomatic domain has failed to provide the answers.

Where does that leave the five-point agreement arrived at by Jaishankar and Wang after 150 minutes of "frank and constructive" discussion on 10 September? Even before Singh's statement in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, it was clear that the consensus provided little more than a brief pause because the fundamental issues remain unaddressed.

