Rajmata Scindia proved that for people's representatives not 'Raj Satta' but 'Jan Seva' is important: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the legacy of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary while releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in her honour.

"Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life to poor people. She proved that for people's representatives not 'Raj Satta' but 'Jan Seva' is important. Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindiaji was a witness to every important phase of Indian politics from the independence movement to the decades after independence. Prior to independence, Rajmata's experiences have expanded widely, from burning Holi of foreign clothes, to the Emergency and the Ram Temple movement," Prime Minister said at a virtual ceremony held to release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia.

"At the time of Ekta Yatra, Vijaya Raje Scindiaji introduced me as Narendra Modi, the youth leader of Gujarat. After so many years, today he is in front of you with many memories of her as the Prime Minister of the country," he added.

The Prime Minister said that Vijaya Raje Scindia had turned down many posts with humility.

"There have been many occasions when posts have come up to her. But she turned them down with humility. Once Atalji and Advaniji had urged her to become the president of the Jana Sangh. But she accepted to serve the Jana Sangh as an activist," he said.

PM Modi also released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, through a virtual ceremony.

The special coin minted by the Ministry of Finance is being released in celebration of her birth centenary.

Vijaya Raje Scindia is popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior. Family members of Scindia along with other dignitaries joined the ceremony from different locations all over the country through a virtual platform. (ANI)