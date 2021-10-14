Rajkummar Rao to Star in Anubhav Sinha’s Next Socio-Political Drama 'Bheed'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has announced his next feature film Bheed. The socio-political drama will feature Rajkummar Rao in the leading role. The film marks the first collaboration between Sinha and Rao. Currently in pre-production, the film is expected to go on floors in November. And will be shoot across Lucknow.

Speaking about the film, Sinha tells us, “Bheed is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it.”

Known for stories with hard-hitting social commentary like Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad, the filmmaker expressed that he always wanted to collaborate with Rao and found the right fit in Bheed.

“Raj is a very intriguing actor. He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him and I am looking forward to it. I am honoured to have a solid collaborator like Bhushan on my side who is such a strong pillar and a sturdy sounding board”, Sinha said in a statement.

Expressing his excitement over the collaboration, Rao said “I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year.”

“I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can’t wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe”, he added.

Bhushan Kumar spoke about his long-standing relationship with Sinha since 2001's Tum Bin, he said “every outing together is even more exciting than the last one. It’s another of Anubhav’s deeply stirring stories and I am so proud to join hands with him yet again on this one. Raj is a wonderful actor and I can’t think of anyone better to pull off a film like this.”

Bheed is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

