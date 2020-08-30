Rajkummar Rao Birthday: Do More Such Films, Vicky Please!

Bollywood is blessed with some of the amazing performers. One of them is undoubtedly, Rajkummar Rao. A graduate from FTII, Rajkummar started out with small roles in Rann and Love, Sex Aur Dhoka. These helped him land into Ekta Kapoor's Ragini MMS which gave him a breakthrough in the industry. He has then on done only amazing work, eventually making himself a National Film award winner and a bankable Bollywood star. Here are some of the roles that made him a permanent resident into the fans' hearts. Ludo on Netflix: Rajkummar Rao Drops a Glimpse of His and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Tale from the Anurag Basu Anthology (View Pic).

Kai Po Che- The film starred him alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh. His coy, lover-boy performance fit so perfectly in the story. Like puzzle.

Shahid- His intense role in the Hansal Mehta directed biographical drama helped him to be the critically approved performer. Not to forget, he won National Award for best actor for this role.

Queen- This female centric movie belongs to Rajkummar as much as it does to Kangana Ranaut. He played the role of selfish, misogynist fiance turned helpless so well that one can't forget it!

Hamari Adhuri Kahaani- He played a legit baddie in this love story that also starred Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan. One of his best performances to be honest!

Trapped- The survival drama got tremendous positive reviews by the critics and cinephiles. Only Rao can choose such daring and fresh scripts, right?

Aligarh- Rajkumar's journalist role was not only liked by critics in India but also internationally. It had a world premiere in world premiere at the 20th Busan International Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. Need we say more?

Newton- It ran the Oscar race guys!

Bareilly Ki Barfi- Rajkummar plays the forced third wheel in this comedy drama, also starring Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana. His hilarious role here is too adorable to miss.

Stree- Only two words: Vicky Please!

Of course, anyone who is a Bollywood buff might feel this list incomplete. Rajkummar Rao's every acting performance is 'the best.' But these are the ones that have a repeat value, making him everyone's darling that he is. Happy Birthday, RR!