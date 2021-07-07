Rajkumar Hirani’s Film ‘PK’ Added to National Film Archives of India's Collection

Rajkumar Hirani, one of the major contemporary Indian filmmakers, handed over the original camera negative of his 2014 film ‘PK’ to Prakash Magdum, Director, National Film Archives of India (NFAI) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The original Negatives of Hirani’s earlier films such as Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006) and 3 Idiots (2009) have already been preserved at NFAI.

“We are happy to continue our association with Hirani as his earlier acclaimed films are also being preserved at NFAI. It is wonderful to add ‘PK’ in our collection, especially because it was shot on celluloid,” Magdum said. The transition from celluloid to digital in terms of production of films in India happened during 2013-14. Therefore, it is all the more important to have this film for preservation, Magdum added.

Written, edited and directed by Hirani, ‘PK’ is a wonderful political satire on Indian society. Co-produced by Hirani along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film, also happens to be one of the last few films to be shot on celluloid in India.

Rajkumar Hirani said, “It was important to preserve the negative and I am very happy that it would be preserved in NFAI at Pune. It is the duty of a filmmaker to ensure that the films are preserved and I appeal to all filmmakers to support NFAI in this important cause.”

Hirani, an alumnus of FTII, is known for his lighthearted take on tackling social issues through his films and provide a new perspective on contemporary issues.

‘PK’ with the quirky titular character of an alien tries to make sense of the world around in an eccentric but endearing way.

Apart from the original camera negative, about 300 cans consisting of rushes of ‘PK’ and outtakes of 3 Idiots film were also handed over for preservation. A huge paper material consisting of posters, lobby cards and photographs of films directed by Hirani would also be handed over to NFAI.

