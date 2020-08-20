Rajiv Gandhi 76th Birth Anniversary: Notable Quotes by The Congress Leader Who Served as Youngest PM of India

New Delhi, August 20: Today marks the 76th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the seventh prime minister of India from the year 1984 to 1989. At the age of 40, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of the country. Born on 20 August, 1944, he was the last member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to hold the post of prime minister. He was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at a poll rally in Tamil Nadu. On his birth anniversary today, here are some notable quotes by Rajiv Gandhi. Sadbhavana Diwas 2020: Date and Significance of The Day Commemorating Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary.

Rajiv Gandhi was reluctant to join politics and wanted to focus on his profession as a pilot. However, first his brother Sanjay Gandhi's untimely demise and then his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination compelled him to join full-time politics. His birth anniversary is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas or Harmony Day. Rajiv Gandhi: Facts to Know About India's Late Former Prime Minister.

Rajiv Gandhi's Quote Reads: A Responsive Administration Is Tested Most at the Point of Interface Between the Administration and the People.

Rajiv Gandhi's Quote Reads: Education Must Be a Great Equaliser in Our Society. It Must Be the Tool to Level the Differences That Our Various Social Systems Have Created Over the Past Thousands of Years.

Rajiv Gandhi's Quote Reads: Women Are the Social Conscience of a Country. They Hold Our Societies Together.

Rajiv Gandhi's Quote Reads: Every Person Should Take a Lesson From History. We Should Understand That Wherever There Have Been Internal Fights and Conflicts in the Country, the Country Has Been Weakened. Due to This, the Danger From Outside Increases. The Country Has to Pay a Big Price Due to This Type of Weakness.

