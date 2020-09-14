Raji: An Ancient Epic game review | The devil is in the details

To say one does not come across many video games set in India and/or exploring the country's mythology or culture, would be akin to saying there are not many female characters in Lawrence of Arabia. Technically, they are there; but playing a part of no more than that of a distant bystander here and there.

Enter Raji: An Ancient Epic.

Developed by Nodding Heads Games, an independent studio based in Pune, the action-adventure-puzzle-platformer, out on Nintendo Switch as of now, not only draws heavily on the country's ancient epics (as the name would suggest), but zealously presents its vision.

The game, which can be completed in roughly as much time as it would take one to watch Lawrence (yours truly managed it in five-ish hours), is an ambitious undertaking considering it's the studio's first and has not had the most straightforward development course. But as much the game promises something novel, it falters too often to be truly compelling.

One of the biggest draws of the game, even more so for non-Indian players one would assume, is its unique setting. The game revolves around Raji, the protagonist, looking for her brother Golu, who has been kidnapped by demons. In her quest, she is helped by various gods, who also double as voice-over narrators throughout the game.

The cutscene, with which the game begins, plays out (like all the subsequent ones) in the style of shadow puppetry, beautiful done, and immediately draws one into the world. When the actual game kicks off, the world is equally eye-catching. But unfortunately, the illusion is quickly broken.

To start with, something one notices almost immediately, the playable character model is small to an extent where it's almost impossible to make out any features or movements apart from all the jumping/parkouring around. The problem becomes even more pronounced whenever the camera zooms out to a greater degree. Even playing on Switch's docked-mode does not improve the experience in any substantial manner. (In fact, I enjoyed the game much more when playing with hand-held mode.) The same is also true for all the common enemies or bosses you fight along the way. Although there is a decent variety of them and the distribution of abilities among them keeps one engaged (more on that in a bit), any cool character designs or features are overshadowed by the fact that you can't actually make them out clearly on the screen.

The game also lives off invisible walls. One cannot take more than a few steps without running into one. Although designed to look expansive and dynamic, Raji's world is exceptionally restricted. There will be times when you wouldn't be able to go through an open door, climb up a surface, or jump off the edge of a building, but at the same time, you will fall off high platforms or slip into water when it suits the game. Now, this is not an issue unique to this game in particular. Invisible walls have part of the games as far as one could remember. The issue is how unnatural it feels in this one. For a game releasing in 2020, where the landscape plays a character in itself, the design comes off as poorly thought out and outdated.

Moreover, texture pop-ins are not uncommon, and their quality often match that of mobile games. Temple Run comes to mind. But if you are willing to ignore it all, the scenery on offer is captivating enough for one to push along to see more of it, with some of the best-looking levels presented at later stages of the game. Now and then, Raji even manages to offer a pleasant surprise, a visual treat if you will, even if it is without much depth.

