Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani Say They've Used up Almost All of Their Savings During Covid

With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country hard, people are struggling with finding proper resources for their loved ones and the medical treatment is also becoming an additional burden for many. Recently, actor Rajesh Khattar, father of actor Ishaan Khatter, opened up on his share of struggles and the nightmare his family had to go through. Talking to a website, his wife Vandana Sajnani revealed that they have used up almost all of their life savings in the past couple of years, to pay for medical treatment for the family.

She also opened up on her postpartum depression, last year.

“Last time, I was in the hospital, I really didn’t know what was happening out there. I had a postpartum depression in May last year when the lockdown was at its peak. In fact, from then till now it’s been only hospitalizations,” she told The Quint.

Talking about the lack of work, she added, “Here we’re talking of loads of savings, as actors… loads of savings gone down only in hospitalisations for the whole of last year.” She continued in Hindi, “Kaam bilkul nahi hua, aur jitni savings thi almost woh bhi hospitalisations mein aur iss do saal ke lockdown mein chali gayi (there was no work, and almost all our savings were used up during these two years of lockdown and hospitalisations).”

She said that her son was admitted to the ICU for a few months and that she has worked only in one ad since then.

“Iss baar bahut dhakka laga hai (We’ve suffered this time),” she said, with her husband and father-in-law both hospitalised. Rajesh, on the other hand, said that his father didn’t make it and that he had to come directly from the hospital, in an ambulance, to perform his last rites.

