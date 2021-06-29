Despite Being Fully Vaccinated, Rajasthan Woman Tests Positive For Delta Plus Variant

According to media reports, the woman was asymptomatic and has completely recovered from the infection.

The new Delta Plus variant is slowly and steadily making its way across the country. In a new case, a fully vaccinated 65-year-old woman from Rajasthan’s Bikaner tested positive for this variant. According to media reports, the woman was asymptomatic and has completely recovered from the infection.

The infected patient’s sample was sent over to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on May 30, 2021, for genome sequencing. Her test report was received on June 25. Dr OP Chahar, chief medical and health officer, Bikaner, shared that the sampling had to be conducted in the Bangla Nagar area, where the woman lives.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen in Rajasthan. As per media reports, 9,51,826 cases were reported on June 25 including 131 fresh cases.

According to official data, a total of 9,41,048 patients have recovered from the disease so far and there are 1,873 active cases in the state.

The Delta Plus variant

The Delta Plus variant comes on the heels of a deadly second wave. Experts warn that this might just mark the onset of the coronavirus third wave. As of now, 49 samples have already been found from across 12 states. The new variant is allegedly a mutated version of the Delta variant, which was earlier found in 85 countries across the world, including India. The new variant is said to have increased transmissibility and resistance to certain drugs.

