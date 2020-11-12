Rajasthan RSMSSB librarian result 2020 declared: Check name of selected candidates for document verification at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur declared the results for the librarian recruitment examination on its official website on Wednesday, 11 November.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination will now be able to check their results by visiting the official site of the Rajasthan selection board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Those who qualify in the exams will have to appear for the document verification process in order to get shortlisted.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment drive is aimed at filling a total of 700 vacant seats. While there are 478 vacancies for the non-scheduled areas of Grade-3 librarian, there are 222 posts vacant for the Scheduled Areas for the Department of Secondary Education.

Follow these steps to check and download Rajasthan RSMSSB librarian results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads 'Results' on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Now click on the link that reads: 'Librarian 2018: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification'

Step 5: You will be able to see the official notification for the Rajasthan RSMSSB librarian results 2020 along with the roll numbers of all the selected candidates in a PDF format on the screen

Step 6: Check for your roll number in the shortlisted document and download the results or take a print out for future use

Here is the direct link to check Rajasthan RSMSSB Librarian result 2020.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is responsible for conducting several recruitment examinations in the state for various posts in the government offices and its departments. The schedules of such examinations in the state are also managed by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), reported The Indian Express.

