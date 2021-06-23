Rajasthan RPSC Combined Competitive Exam to be held on 4 Sept, check vacancies, selection process here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the exam date for State Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Candidates, who have applied for the examination can check the new date by visiting the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

According to an official notice, the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam 2021 will be conducted on 4 September.

A detailed schedule, including the proposed release of admit cards, has not yet been released for candidates by the RPSC. The commission will release it shortly. Meanwhile, other important circulars released earlier are available on the examination dashboard.

RPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 859 vacancies for Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts.

Check below the number of posts available:

- Out of 859 vacancies, 663 openings are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP)

- 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP)

- 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP)

- 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP)

- 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP)

- 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP)

The application process commenced on 9 February and concluded on 10 March.

Selection Process:

RPSC will hold the recruitment drive in three phases including a written test, physical fitness test, and interview or personality test.

Candidates should note that the dates, venue, and other details of the exam will be notified on the official website in due course of time by the commission.

For the latest updates and information, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

