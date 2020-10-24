Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RR vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 45

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 45. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RR is led by Steve Smith, while Mumbai Indians played their last game under the captaincy of Kieron Pollard, as Rohit Sharma is not well. RR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match by 8 wickets as the orange army chased down the target of 155 runs in 18.1 overs. On the contrary, Mumbai Indians registered a thumping victory over Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RR vs MI betting odds, betting tips, predictions and favourites amongst Rajasthan and Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs MI IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: KKR Stays on Fourth on Team Standings After Win Over Delhi Capitals

RR is at the 7th position in the point table and now their road for playoff qualification seems to be very difficult. They will have to win all their remaining games to keep their hopes alive. Mumbai Indians has already made it to the playoff if we see logically, however, they will want to maintain their leadership on IPL point table which will help them in the playoff. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RCB vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 44.

RR vs MI Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Also Read | KKR vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Varun Chakravarthy Takes First Five-Wicket Haul of Season as Kolkata Knight Riders Win by 59 Runs

Bookmakers have chosen Mumbai Indians as favourite which is definitely looking at their last match massive victory over Chennai Super Kings. Bet365 has placed 2.20 bet odds for Rajasthan Royals, while for Mumbai Indians it is 1.66.

RR vs MI Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Rajasthan is at the 7th position in the point table, also they lost to Mumbai in their previous encounter this season. Even if we consider head to head record of RR vs MI in IPL, Mumbai leads Rajasthan by 11-10. Therefore, it will be safe to go with the Mumbai Indians as favourite

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not support betting).