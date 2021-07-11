Rajasthan CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of those killed in lightning strikes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the state.

He has also ordered compensation for the injured.

The chief minister earlier expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning in the Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran districts.

Taking to Twiter, he wrote, "The loss of lives due to lightning in Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran today is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families of the affected, may God give them strength. Instructions have been given to the officials to provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims."

Meanwhile, Jaipur Police Commissioner, Anand Srivastava said informed that 29 people were rescued from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them.

"With the help of locals, we rescued around 29 people from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them. They were taken to the hospital. Of these, 16 people have died," he added. (ANI)