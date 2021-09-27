Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2021 to be released today; check results here

The results of the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2021 exam are set to be declared at 1 pm today, 27 September. Candidates can view their scorecards by visiting the official website at https://predeled.com/.

Steps to view BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2021:  Visit the official website at https://predeled.com/  Go to the link for the Pre DEIEd result 2021 that is available on the homepage  Enter the required credentials to login  The Pre DEIEd results will appear on screen  Check your results and download a copy for the future

Candidates can view their scorecards through their date of birth and either their registration number or roll number.

According to the Rajasthan Department of Education, the results will be out at 1 pm at the Shiksha Sankul in Jaipur in the presence of senior officials. https://twitter.com/rajeduofficial/status/1441393258790227974

The candidates who make the Pre DIEEd exam merit list will be eligible for the counselling process. The process includes verification of documents, fee payment, choice filling of seats and seat allotment. Further details on the counselling process, including the dates of the process, are yet to be announced.

The Pre DIEEd exam 2021 was held on 31 August in various districts across the state from 2 pm to 5 pm. The registration process for the exam was held from 9 June to 10 July. The admit cards for the Pre DIEEd exam were released on 27 August.

The Pre DIEEd exam does not have negative marking of any kind. The exam syllabus is divided into topics such as Teaching Aptitude, General Awareness, Mental Ability, and Language ability in Sanskrit, English, and Hindi. The exam is held for gaining entrance into the two-year elementary education course, known as DIEEd, in the state. Around 350 educational institutes at the state level allocate seats based on the exam scores.

To gain more details regarding the exam and other specifications regarding the course, fee structure and other aspects, applicants can visit the official website of the Pre DIEEd.

