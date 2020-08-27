Rajasthan BSTC 2020: Admit card for teacher certificate exam released at predeled.com

The admit card for Rajasthan Basic School Teacher Certificate (BSTC) examination 2020 has been released by the Department of Elementary Education on its official website predeled.com.

Also known as Pre D. El. Ed. Examination, it is scheduled on 31 August from 2 pm to 5 pm on an offline mode. To download the admit card, candidates will have to key in their registration number, roll number and date of birth.

The exam is conducted every year for admission in D. El. Ed. (General/Sanskrit) programme.

The exam will have 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs). It will have questions on mental ability, teaching aptitude, English and Hindi/ Sanskrit. About 50 questions will be about the state of Rajasthan, reported Times of India.

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should contact the officials at predeled@gmail.com. One should carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the exam.

The admit card will have schedule of exam, venue details and instructions to follow, reported Careers360.

Steps to download Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to the website - predeled.com >Step 2: Under for candidates tab on the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Print Admit Card' >Step 3: Enter application ID and password and select the login button >Step 4: The admit card will be visible on the screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card - https://www.predeled.com/student/login

