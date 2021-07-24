RBSE BSER 12th results 2021 Highlights LIVE: Rajasthan education minister to announce scores at 4 pm

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 results >today, 24 July. The results for the three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared at> 4 pm.

The education minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra will be declaring the results and the chairman of the board Dr D P Jaroli will also be present at the press conference that is likely to take place at 4 pm today.

The results are going to be available on the official website of the board https://rajresults.nic.in/. After the results are announced, students who are dissatisfied with the results will be given the opportunity to appear for an optional exam. The performance of the student in the optional exam is going to be considered final.

The examinations were cancelled this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On 23 June, Dotasra approved the evaluation criteria for both classes 10 and 12. The assessment criteria which was used by the board for calculating Class 12 results included Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration.

As many as 9.5 lakh students had registered themselves for the RBSE class 12 exam this year.

Here are the steps that RBSE students can take to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://rajresults.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link for results. Click on it

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on submit

Step 4: Check your class 12 RBSE results and download it

Step 5: Take a printout of the results if required and keep it safely for future reference

