‘Rajah’: BBI Boards International Sales On Jonathan Rhys Meyers Period Movie, XYZ On North America — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Brickell & Broadbridge International (BBI) have signed on to handle international sales of Margate House Films’ Rajah, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Josie Ho (Dream Home) and Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings).

Rob Allyn penned the script and produced the period adventure film alongside sons and partners Conor and Jake Allyn via their production company, Margate House Films, alongside Ho and Conroy Chan for 852 Films.

Helmed by Sundance and Venice alum Michael Haussman, Rajah is the real-life story of Sir James Brooke, the swashbuckling English adventurer who in part inspired The Man Who Would Be King, Lord Jim and Apocalypse Now.

Brooke fought pirates and slavery to rule a kingdom larger than England in the jungles of Borneo, where the period epic was filmed with support from the Sarawak Tourism Board and Malaysia’s federal FIMI film rebate.

BBI’s Jason Burke Sutter, previously director of international distribution for 20th Century Fox, will handle international sales for the Margate House Films period film, which will commence at the upcoming American Film Market (AFM) under their newly minted banner, BBI Artistry. XYZ Films is handling the North American rights.

Margate House Films recently sold Jake and Conor Allyn’s contemporary Western thriller No Man’s Land to IFC Films for a January 22, 2021 release.

Margate House Films Chairman Rob Allyn said: “On behalf of our partners Josie Ho and Conroy Chan of 852 Films, we are thrilled to have an accomplished studio international distribution expert of Jason’s caliber and the resources of BBI to present Rajah to AFM and buyers worldwide.”

BBI’s Jason Burke Sutter added: “With Rajah, the Allyn’s and their partners at 852 Films have made a historical adventure in the grand tradition of The Revenant, Dances with Wolves and Last of the Mohicans about the real-life adventurer who inspired some of the best period action-adventure epics Hollywood has ever made, from The Man Who Would Be King to Apocalypse Now. BBI is honored to bring this extraordinary film to the world.”

At AFM, BBI will also be selling espionage thriller Line Of Control which will be directed by Gary Fleder (Runaway Jury, Homefront, Kiss the Girls).

