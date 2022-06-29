Raj Sherman joins crowded race for United Conservative Party leadership

Raj Sherman, pictured Wednesday at the launch of his UCP leadership campaign, is a former leader of the Alberta Liberal Party. (Audrey Neveu/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Former Alberta Liberal Party leader Raj Sherman has joined the United Conservative Party leadership contest.

Sherman, who made the announcement at a news conference in Edmonton Wednesday, submitted his paperwork to Elections Alberta on June 24. He is one of 10 candidates who have officially registered.

An emergency room physician, Sherman won the Edmonton-Meadowlark riding as a Progressive Conservative in 2008.

He was later dumped by the party and sat as an independent before taking over the leadership of the Liberal party in 2011.

He left politics in 2015.