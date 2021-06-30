Raj Kaushal Passes Away: Looking Back at His Work as Director-Producer

The news of Raj Kaushal’s death has shocked many. As per reports, the director-producer passed away in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, actor Mandira Bedi and two children Veer and Gita.

Raj directed some films in the late 90s and early 2000s like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi with debutantes Rinke Khanna, Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri, Shaadi Ka Laddoo with Sanjay Suri and Mandira Bedi and Anthony Kaun Hai? with Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Minissha Lamba and Raghubir Yadav. We take a look at his works as director and producer.

Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi

The film revolves around a love triangle when a group of friends is introduced to a new girl. The movie’s songs were a hit at the time of release. Raj not only directed the film but also co-wrote lyrics of the songs.

Shaadi Ka Laddoo

Shomu (Sanjay Suri) and his wife Meenu (Divya Dutta) are a happily married couple with two children. Shomu decides to travel to Britain for business purposes, as well as to meet his childhood friend, Ravi Kapoor. It is here that he is enamoured by the carefree life of Ravi and falls for another woman. Shaadi Ka Laddoo has elements of humour and some good songs like Bach Ke Rehna and Kuchh To Ho Raha Hai.

Anthony Kaun Hai?

It stars Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. The plot revolves around an assassin chasing a runaway. Sanjay and Arshad bring life to the film with their humour.

As producer, Raj betted on off-beat, youth film like My Brother…Nikhil. Director Onir mourned Raj’s death on social media and remembered him for backing his first film. It is the emotional tale of a man diagnosed with HIV and how he deals with life.

Over the years, Raj moved away from films to directing commercials. He married Mandira in 1999. In 2011, they welcomed their first child, Vir. Last year, the couple also adopted a girl named Gita.

