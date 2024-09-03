Raith Rovers appoint Collins as manager

Neill Collins is returning to his native Scotland [Getty Images]

Neill Collins has been appointed Raith Rovers manager on a three-year contract.

The 41-year-old replaces Ian Murray, who left following the Kirkcaldy side's losing start to the Scottish Championship season against Airdrieonians.

The Stark Park club had approached Linfield boss David Healy before he signed a contract extension at Windsor Park.

Collins had a five-year spell in charge of Tampa Bay Rowdies - the last team he played for - and managed Barnsley between 2023 and 2024. All in all, he has taken charge of 228 games, winning 121 and drawing 48.

As a player, the Scottish defender spent most of his career in England, with about a third of his appearances coming at Sheffield United.

He told Raith's website: "The excellent work that is taking place throughout the club blew me away and I am eager to contribute towards the continued growth and success of the team.

"The challenge to get this club back to the top flight of Scottish football is big but one we will work tirelessly together to achieve. I can’t wait to get started."

With one win from their opening four games, Rovers are already 10 points off leaders Ayr United.

CEO Andrew Barrowman said: "We recognised this decision would shape the future of our club, and as such, it was imperative that we conducted a meticulous search, leaving no stone unturned.

"It's worth noting that Neill was our top choice from very early in the process, and while we initially faced challenges in securing his services, we were determined not to give up."