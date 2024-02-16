Raith Rovers 2-1 Dundee United: Fifers go within point of Scottish Championship summit

Raith Rovers reprised their habit of scoring crucial late goals to reignite their Scottish Championship title ambitions with victory over league leaders Dundee United.

Ian Murray's side had been in freefall in recent weeks, with five losses in eight since winning at Tannadice in December to go five points clear.

But Scott Brown's outrageous, dipping late lash reared over a helpless Jack Walton to give the Fifers a potentially precious victory and move them back to within a point of the summit.

The win - in front of the biggest crowd at Stark's Park in 25 years - also ended dominant United's unbeaten away league record, which looked like being preserved after Louis Moult had cancelled out Zak Rudden's early effort.

More to follow.