Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United: Scottish Championship leaders remain top after draw
Unbeaten Dundee United remain top of the Scottish Championship after coming behind to earn a draw with second-placed Raith Rovers.
It had looked like Rovers would moved above United at the summit after Lewis Vaughan headed home at the second attempt after meeting Josh Mullin's perfectly-placed cross.
But Jim Goodwin's United were much-improved after the interval, as substitute Louis Moult nodded in from a wicked corner to secure a priceless point.
The visitors came closest to snatching a winner, but these sides could not be separated in a tightly-contested affair, with United remaining one point ahead of their Kirkcaldy hosts in the table.
STREET GANGS: Graeme Armstrong looks at 'young team' culture
FITBA FROM THE FANS' EYES: The quirky side of the always-entertaining Scottish leagues