Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United: Scottish Championship leaders remain top after draw

Amy Canavan - BBC Scotland at Stark's Park
Louis Moult's second-half header preserved Dundee United's unbeaten record
Unbeaten Dundee United remain top of the Scottish Championship after coming behind to earn a draw with second-placed Raith Rovers.

It had looked like Rovers would moved above United at the summit after Lewis Vaughan headed home at the second attempt after meeting Josh Mullin's perfectly-placed cross.

But Jim Goodwin's United were much-improved after the interval, as substitute Louis Moult nodded in from a wicked corner to secure a priceless point.

The visitors came closest to snatching a winner, but these sides could not be separated in a tightly-contested affair, with United remaining one point ahead of their Kirkcaldy hosts in the table.

