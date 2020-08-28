'Raising funds for your game is the hardest thing you'll do': Raji developers reflect on how game came to be

"So sad this might not fund! The industry needs games like this. Such a totally different perspective that I thought I would never see in popular gaming... at least not this century. I will be here if that happens and you come back. We need this! Kudos to your entire team and working to see this project through."

"I saw this a week ago, it has haunted my dreams every night. I just had to back this project and I hope that it makes the goal because I'm out of good, story driven games to play"

"Dang! This is the second game that I REALLY liked that didn't reach funding. I hope you relist this campaign again! This game has HUGE promise and needs to be made!"

On 13 December, 2017, the Kickstarter campaign for the game Raji: An Ancient Epic (R:AAE) was cancelled, having fallen short by around 45 percent of its target. Undeterred, and strongly motivated by comments from backers (like the ones above), Nodding Heads Games " independent game development studio based in Pune " finally launched its single-player action-adventure title on the Nintendo Switch last week.

"We knew that Nintendo didn't have an office in India, but we didn't know that its consoles aren't officially sold here," confesses Avichal Singh, game designer and co-founder of Nodding Heads Games, adding, "We're happy with the number of downloads on the Switch so far." With one platform out of the way, the game is set for its PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC launches in the coming months. " And that's not all. There's even a major surprise on the cards for PC gamers that will be announced sometime next month.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Who, then, is this Raji? And what's her story?

Now that we've got the 'what' out of the way, it's time to crack on with the 'why', 'when', 'where', 'who' and of course, 'how' of it all.

A brief history

While the Kickstarter campaign launched late in 2017, the seed for what would eventually become R:AAE was sown on New Year's Eve in 2013 in the city of Jaisalmer. "After a crazy 22-hour bus journey from Pune to Jodhpur and then Jaisalmer, I found myself with this frame in front of me " medieval architecture from the 16th Century. The first question I asked myself was, 'Why is this not a video game?'," says Avichal.

The quest for a marriage of Indian mythology and the action-adventure video-gaming genre saw him reach out to Shruti Ghosh, art director and fellow co-founder of Nodding Heads Games, and after a few preliminary discussions about a possible game, the wheels were in motion, culminating in a set of sketches in 2016. "Shruti put together some black-and-white 2D sketches that we took to some gamer friends and showed it to them without any context. Throwing the images out there, we asked them, 'Would you play this if it was a game?', Avichal reminisces. After receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from their friends, there was no turning back.

"We wrote a story that we thought would be engaging," recalls game veteran video game art designer and the third co-founder of Nodding Heads Games Ian Maude, "We sat around a table for days and weeks deciding on the characters and their stories, making sure to apply the five Ws (who, why, when, what and where, as coincidentally alluded to above) to every aspect " whether character, props, environments etc."

In July that year, programmer Paras Chaudhary climbed aboard the fledgling team, and they began prototyping the game in 2D on the Unity engine. "We realised that if Shruti had to handpaint all the 2D sprites, she would've ended up in hospital," laughs Avichal, "Which is why it was handy that Paras had some experience with the Unreal Engine." By October, Ian and Paras were in Pune and work on bringing Raji's tale to life was underway.

The ill-fated Kickstarter campaign the following year showcased a fully-playable demo. "The gameplay in that teaser was influenced by FromSoftware's Dark Souls, in terms of the animation rather than the series' notoriously high difficulty. The animation was perfect for combat, but it made the gameplay slower," explains Avichal.

