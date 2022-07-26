Raising Cane's Founder Buys 50K Mega Millions Tickets — and Hopes to Share Over $800M Jackpot with Employees

Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.

The founder and CEO of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is hoping the odds are in his employees' favor.

Todd Graves, who's helped lead the company since 1996, has purchased 50,000 Mega Millions tickets — representing the company's 50,000 employees — in hopes of sharing the winnings with the workers.

The fast food restaurant shared the news on Monday, posting a video on TikTok that appeared to show some tickets being printed.

"When Todd buys 50,000 lottery tickets to share the jackpot with all Crewmembers! ONE LOVE!" the company captioned the clip.

Graves also shared the video of his $100,000 gesture to his Twitter page, writing, "Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! 😉 Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew."

Raising Cane's did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Should one of the tickets be the big winner, all employees will split the prize, according to a release obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

As of publication, the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is $830 million, with a $489.9 million cash option, according to the Mega Millions website.

Raising Cane's has nearly 700 restaurants in 35 states and Guam, per the news release obtained by The Mercury News.

"As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn't miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together," Graves said in Monday's release.

"None of what we do at Cane's would be possible without our crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we're lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning," Graves added.

Raising Cane's co-CEO shared a similar sentiment with CNN. "Times are tough out there," said AJ Kumaran. "Things aren't exactly easy these days, so when we saw there is a chance to not only have a little fun, but maybe win a little bit extra money for our people, we wanted to do it."

The next Mega Millions drawing is slated for Tuesday (July 26) at 11 p.m. ET. If there is no grand prize winner, the company will play again.

"If there is no winner, we're going to buy until there is a winner," Kumaran told CNN.