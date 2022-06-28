Raises for state workers, teachers included in NC budget plan

Republican leaders of the North Carolina House and Senate unveiled their budget proposal Tuesday, just days before the General Assembly is set to adjourn for the year.

The agreement between leadership in both chambers, which was reached after negotiations between Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, would give most state workers an additional raise of either 1% or 2%, on top of the 2.5% included in last year’s budget. Higher raises would go to employees who are paid on an “experience-based schedule” or have salaries set by law.

Teachers would get an average raise of 4.2%, Moore said.