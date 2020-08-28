‘Raise your right paw’: Florida sheriff gives famous alligator the royal treatment

Sweetie is probably one of Florida’s most famous critters. Life is pretty good for this 6-year-old American alligator.

The world got to know the blind rescue reptile earlier this summer when a video circulated of her being carried like a baby into the Florida Key Lime Company in Cocoa Beach.

The only-in-Florida video shot by a confused bystander was an instant Internet hit.

Only in Florida pic.twitter.com/JAkuZc0p6d — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) June 9, 2020

Turns out Sweetie wasn’t there to check out the desserts.

Her caretaker J.R. Greene, the man seen carrying in her the video, told Craig Pittman of The Florida Phoenix that he brings her to the shop from her home at Jungle Adventures wildlife park in Christmas. Greene is friends with the owner, Louie Moreland, who has no problem with his scaly visitor stopping by and often posts pics of her on the eatery’s Facebook page.

Now this big girl, a favorite with the locals, is really getting her moment in the sun.

According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the pie shop, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey deputized the gator, who even has her own Instagram account, at a swearing-in ceremony.

“Florida’s only Reptile Resource Deputy!” said the caption, along with a picture of Sweetie on a table outside the shop with the sheriff holding a baby (Sweetie’s jaw was taped shut, despite reports she is very chill).

“Raise your right paw,” continued the post. “I do solemnly swear that I will support, protect and defend the citizens of Brevard County. That I am duly qualified to stand watch over The Florida Key Lime Pie Company and that I will well and faithfully take a bite out of crime ‘and key lime pie.’ Congratulations to Florida’s First Reptile Resource Deputy!!”