Raise benefits and pensions to help lower earners, thinktank tells Rishi Sunak

Peter Walker Political correspondent
·4 min read

Rishi Sunak should consider raising benefits and pensions to keep pace with inflation, research has suggested, as the chancellor faced increasing pressure to tackle the cost-of-living squeeze in this week’s spring budgetary statement.

Increasing benefits by an extra five percentage points, by 8.1% rather than the 3.1% currently planned, would give four times as much help for low-to-middle income households for every pound spent as scrapping the planned national insurance rise, the Resolution Foundation said.

The report by the living standards thinktank came as Sunak made final preparations for Wednesday’s statement, which is expected to include at least some extra measures to deal with a combined shock from energy price rises and inflation, one which Treasury officials say is unprecedented since the 1970s.

One possible measure could be a cut to fuel duty, with Sunak using an interview round on Sunday to stress that he understood the pressure of rising petrol and diesel costs on people who are reliant on cars.

It remains unclear what, if anything, he might do in terms of extra help for domestic energy bills, which are expected to soar in April and most likely again in October. Sunak refused to say how many people could be pushed into fuel poverty, arguing only that people should not be scared.

A number of Conservative MPs have called on Sunak to help people by scrapping the imminent 1.25 percentage point rise in national insurance contributions for employees and employers, saying this would help those in need. Labour also opposes the rise.

But the study by the Resolution Foundation calculated that doing this would see half the gains go to the richest fifth of households, with just £1 in every £6 helping low-to-middle income households in the bottom half of the distribution.

In contrast, the 8.1% rise in pensions and benefits would cost the same – around £9bn – but would see three-quarters of the help go to people in the lower half of incomes.

One of the trickiest areas Sunak must face on Wednesday is the impact of home energy bills. Appearing before the chancellor on BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, consumer expert Martin Lewis predicted that 10 million UK people could soon experience fuel poverty.

Sunak disputed Lewis’s figure – “I don’t know if he presented any analysis to show that” – but was unwilling, despite repeated questioning, to say how many people he believed would be affected.

While declining to speculate on what, if any, extra help might come this week, Sunak said people should “judge me by my actions over the past two years”, adding: “Where we have been able to make a difference, I have tried to do that.”

Treasury sources have argued that because wholesale energy prices are so volatile, particularly given the invasion of Ukraine, responding to the squeeze is difficult. This could mean that if the crisis worsens in the coming months Sunak would consider offering new help.

Questioned about another likely rise in energy bills in October, when the price cap for the bills is next reassessed, Sunak said: “We don’t know and I don’t want people to be scared. What we have is a price cap that will protect people all the way through to the autumn. We’ve acted now to help them with the increase that is coming in, in April. The situation is obviously very volatile in Ukraine.”

Separately, Labour is to use an opposition day debate on Monday to argue that some older people could become nearly £1,400 worse off over the next two years because of a combination of higher bills, the national insurance rise, and pensions rising by less than inflation.

An analysis from the House of Commons library, commissioned by Labour, said a working pensioner on an average salary, who gets a state pension and is liable for the national insurance rise, would see a real-term income reduction of £770 in 2022/23 and £622 in 2023/24.

The national insurance increase is billed as a long-term solution to pay for adult social care, although it will initially be used to finance attempts to clear the backlog of NHS procedures built up by the disruption of Covid.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday show, Sunak defended the plan, saying it was still necessary, despite the increase in energy costs.

“Ukraine has come along and made things more difficult but it hasn’t changed the underlying situation that we’ve got this monumental backlog that we want to work through,” he said. “Although this is a difficult decision, I think it’s a fair way to do it and it’s a responsible way to do it.”

