Heavy rain, mountain snows, strong winds to end the week in B.C.

The week goes out with a rainy, snowy, windy system for B.C., with downpours at the coasts, particularly western Vancouver Island, and plenty of snow for the higher elevations with low freezing levels – in fact, the mountains may be in for as much as half a metre of snow from Friday into Saturday. At the coasts, strong winds will pick up Friday night into Saturday, with the threat for power outages as the winds blow through. More on the timing and impacts of this weekend storm system, below.

FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY: MOIST PACIFIC SYSTEM SPREADS OVER THE B.C. SOUTH COAST

A moist Pacific system will arrive over the South Coast of B.C. on Friday morning, with both rain and snow developing through the afternoon hours. The heaviest precipitation however, is expected to fall Friday night through early Saturday, with some lingering impacts into Saturday as well.

The system is set to produce rainfall amounts of 40-80 mm across the Lower Mainland, closer to 20-40 mm for Victoria, and as much as 75-125 mm for west Vancouver Island.

BCRain (13)

The Okanagan Valley and other parts of the interior will likely see a mixture of rain and snow.

As freezing levels will be hovering between 500-1000 metres over the weekend with this system, there is the chance for significant snow in the mountains and the highway passes -- particularly Highways 3, 5 and the Sea to Sky.

BCSnow (1)

"With the amount of moisture that's accompanying this system, the forecast is to see upwards to 50 cm of fresh snow in the mountains," says Matt Grinter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "This will likely create some dangerous avalanche conditions this weekend."

Strong winds are also likely before the cold front sinks south, with gusts of 60-80 km/h expected for the South Coast. The strongest winds are expected for areas along the Strait of Georgia Friday night into early Saturday morning, with conditions remaining breezy for much of Saturday.

BCWind (1)

Some unsettled weather will continue into Sunday as well, with snow levels approaching sea level. A mix of rain and snow showers is likely for lower elevation population centres, though with little to no accumulations expected.

The unsettled and chillier pattern will also persist into early next week, though with potential for a quieter pattern for the remainder of the week.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the storm systems impacting B.C.