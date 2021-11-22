Rainy, snowy pattern for B.C. this week, though with moderate amounts

A burst of Pacific moisture that began soaking the North Coast this weekend, with hefty snow amounts at higher elevations, will make itself felt in more southern areas by Monday morning. However, amounts on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland will be considerably less than in the north. It does, however, herald an unsettled week ahead, with multiple systems bringing light-to-moderate amounts of rain to the south, at a time when travel is still difficult after last week's extreme rains. For a closer look, see below.

MONDAY TO TUESDAY: HEAVY RAIN/SNOW IN THE NORTH, MORE MODERATE IMPACT IN THE SOUTH

More northern parts of the B.C. coast and interior are in line to get the lion's share of rain lasting through to early Tuesday, with up to 80 mm possible for the north coast, and hefty snowfall in the mountains of the northern Interior.

Southern sections of the province, still reeling from last week's extreme deluges, will get some rain from this, though much less, in the 5-15 mm range for the Lower Mainland, and up to 30 mm for western Vancouver Island.

BCRain (1)

This current round of moisture will collide with freezing levels low enough to bring some snow as far down as the valley bottoms, though amounts there will be relatively light.

The mountain passes will get larger amounts, which, aside from making things difficult for drivers, will have their effects compounded by the ongoing travel difficulties in the wake of the last week's devastating atmospheric river system.

BC snow

NEXT WEEK: RAINY PATTERN PERSISTS

Beyond, a more typical rainy pattern will be in evidence across the province, with several systems drenching the coasts.

Systems will build in intensity throughout the course of the week, coming with higher freezing levels, but still, nothing like the excessive rainfall event of the past week. By next weekend, Metro Vancouver might be tipping over 50 mm range, with the Fraser Valley likely well above 50 mm range, and western Vancouver Island up to 75 mm, with locally higher amounts – however, with a few days still to go until then, there's still some uncertainty on amounts.

Story continues

BC Rain LR

WATCH BELOW: DETAILED VANCOUVER ISLAND FORECAST

Click here to view the video

Check back as we continue to monitor this week's rainy systems.