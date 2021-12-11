Rainy, snowy, blustery weather persists across B.C. this weekend

The weekend is starting on a sour note across British Columbia as yet another storm sweeps across the province. The system has brought heavy rainfall to lower elevations, heavy snows to the mountains, and gusty winds to the entire region, hampering travel in spots and making for a raw day. The showers will linger through the weekend, but a respite is in sight. More on the totals and timing, below.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: HEAVY PRECIPITATION AND GUSTY WINDS LINGER

A moisture-laden system washing over the B.C. coast this weekend brought heavy low-elevation rain and significant high-elevation snow overnight Friday into Saturday morning. While the heaviest precipitation is done now, lingering moisture flowing off the Pacific will add to rainfall and snowfall totals through Sunday.

BC RAIN

Communities across the Lower Mainland could see an additional 20-40 mm of rainfall through Sunday, while southwestern Vancouver Island could see an additional 30-50 mm of rain by the end of the weekend.

Lower freezing levels will allow precipitation to remain snow for higher elevations.

BC SNOW

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for higher elevations across the South Coast and the Interior as snow continues to fall this weekend. Forecasters still expect storm total accumulations of up to half a metre of snow across some of the higher peaks. The snow will make travel across mountain passes difficult at times.

Gusty winds will make the showers and chilly temperatures feel especially unpleasant on Saturday. Gusts of 60-80 km/h are possible through the day on Saturday, especially in coastal areas.

It’s wise to remain mindful of tall trees on a day like this, as stiff winds blowing over rain-soaked soils will increase the risk for fallen trees and power lines. Winds will begin to slacken heading into Sunday.

BC AVALANCHE RISK

Fresh snowpack and gusty winds will lead to a risk for avalanches across the province during the day on Saturday. Most ranges will experience a high avalanche danger on Saturday, with a considerable danger for the Rockies along the provincial border.

LOOKING AHEAD: CHILLY, UNSETTLED PATTERN INTO THE WORKWEEK

Below-seasonal temperatures and occasional bouts of showers will persist through early next week. Lower freezing levels will allow the snowpack to stick around at higher elevations. We could see a more settled pattern take hold across the West Coast by the middle of next week.

Thumbnail courtesy of Stewart Wilson in Cranbrook, B.C.

