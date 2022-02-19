Rainstorm, flash freeze lead to dozens of road closures across N.S.

A section of the Cabot Trail in North Mountain is washed out on Saturday after a storm brought heavy rainfall to the province on Friday. (Submitted by Maria O’Hearn/Parks Canada - image credit)

Dozens of roads in Nova Scotia are closed due to flooding and ice buildup after heavy rain and a flash freeze Friday in the province.

The closures span from Digby to northern Cape Breton, with a large concentration in the Annapolis Valley along sections of Highway 101. Some sections of Highway 302 in Cumberland County are also closed.

According to the province's 511 road conditions map, most of the closures are being caused by flooding and washouts. Some detours are in place.

In northern Cape Breton, a section of the Cabot Trail is closed between Pleasant Bay and Cape North due to heavy rain, erosion and washout.

Robie Gourd, project manager with Parks Canada, said people who live in the area are facing a detour of more than four hours, much like last November when a storm washed out parts of the Cabot Trail between Neils Harbour and Ingonish.

Crews are still on the ground assessing the extent of the damage. Gourd said it's too early to say how long repairs will take.

"There's still a lot of water coming off the mountain," he said.

Submitted by Maria O’Hearn/Parks Canada

"There's about a kilometre section on North Mountain that asphalt's crumbling on one side and being undermined, and there's another section where the water has sort of hopped the highway and is taking the lane on the other side."

The storm also knocked out power for thousands across the province. Outages peaked around 42,000 customers on Friday afternoon but almost all outages have since been restored.

MORE TOP STORIES