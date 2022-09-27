Rainscreen Cladding Market Worth USD 14.2 Billion by 2027 at 7.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Rainscreen Cladding Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Cement, Composite, Metal, Laminates, Terracotta and Others), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and By Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainscreen Cladding Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Rainscreen Cladding Market Information by Type, End Use, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach USD 14.2 Billion by 2027.

Market Synopsis

A rainscreen cladding system is an outside wall feature in which the wall covering protrudes from the water- and air-resistant surface to create a breach and permit evaporation and drainage. It serves as a barrier against excessive moisture in buildings. This system offers an attractive appearance and is strong, light, simple to install, and moisture-proof. The rainscreen cladding market aims to protect homes and structures from the rainscreen by adding a vented cavity or an additional structure to existing homes or new construction to keep the rainscreen from penetrating the walls of the structure and causing internal damage. The rainscreen cladding system is made to prevent and divert the force of the rainscreen from falling on the building's exteriors in the other direction, allowing for control of the rainscreen's exit. By doing this, the buildings are kept safe from the inside and any exterior damage.

The market share for rainscreen cladding is anticipated to grow due to the extensive construction activities around the world and the significant financial investments being made to enhance the buildings' physical appearance and aesthetic appeal. This will increase the impact and variety of applications for rainscreen cladding systems. The rainscreen cladding system guards against rainscreen damage to structures and any additional deterioration caused by dust and other airborne particles. Currently, both residential and commercial developments use rainscreen cladding products. Urbanization and industrialization are increasing, and as economies develop quickly, so does the demand for rainscreen cladding on a global scale.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2027 Market Size USD 14.2 Billion CAGR 7.1% (2021–2027) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, End Use And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The rising populations and the increasing per capita incomes of people The rising expenditure of people towards the construction of new buildings

Market Competitive Landscape:

The distinguished contenders in the rainscreen cladding market are:

Kingspan Insulation PLC (Ireland)

Carea Ltd. (London)

Euramax (Netherlands)

Trespa International B.V. (Netherlands)

MF Murray Companies (U.S.)

Celotex Ltd. (U.K.)

CGL Facades Ltd. (U.K.)

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Eco Earth Solutions (India)

FunderMax Holding AG (Austria)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The rainscreen cladding market is anticipated to be driven by rising consumer demand for products with better moisture control capabilities and energy efficiency. In addition, established and developing countries are seeing an increase in the development of non-residential structures like offices and institutions and a change in the trend toward safeguarding outside walls. Booming construction spending, especially for non-residential purposes like the office and commercial sectors, is accelerating the adoption of rainscreen cladding. Rising consumer demand for aesthetically beautiful homes and an expansion in single-family and multi-family construction structures because of the growing population fuel industry expansion.

Market Restraints:

It is projected that fluctuating raw material costs and unreliability in severe weather will restrain the growth of the worldwide rainscreen cladding market. The market for rainscreen cladding has been rapidly expanding, but several issues are impeding this expansion, including the high initial startup costs associated with rainscreen cladding businesses, which prevents many new players from entering the market.

The lack of public awareness of these recently created rainscreen cladding systems, which is evident in the fact that sales are few and installations are few, is another important aspect that serves as a barrier to an increase in the market share for rainscreen cladding treatments. Due to the irregular shapes of buildings, industry participants are concentrating on structural foundation designs for rainscreen claddings. As more elements are added to the rainscreen cladding structures, the framework design may be hampered by demands for thermal insulation and rainwater drainage vent of buildings.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 crisis-induced economic downturn has resulted in poor investor confidence and a fall in industrial operations, which has hindered the industry's ability to grow. The ability of the rainscreen cladding business to expand has also been hampered by the COVID-19 crisis-caused economic slowdown, which has led to low investor confidence and a decline in industrial operations. Given that rainscreen claddings require an assortment of raw materials and a productive staff for production and installation, the market is predicted to experience moderate competition. Industry participants must integrate throughout the chain to survive in the fiercely competitive market due to new competitors' difficulties in supplying raw materials and techniques employed in the process.

Market Segmentation

By end-use, the global market includes commercial, residential, and industrial. By type, the global market includes laminates, cement, composite, metal, and terracotta.

Regional Insights

The market for rainscreen cladding has been segmented into four regions, and each has made a substantial contribution in terms of its capabilities and demographic demands. However, out of the four, the Asia-Pacific region has been responsible for the largest market share for rainscreen cladding. This is where the industry's key growth drivers are developed, and the locals appear to be quite interested in the market's advancements in terms of new products. The global rainscreen cladding market is anticipated to be fueled by an increase in construction activities across several areas, including Europe and Asia-Pacific, and an increase in demand for highly attractive building designs.

Korea, China, Japan, and India are anticipated to account for a large portion of the market's revenue for rainscreen cladding. The statistics on rainscreen cladding show that a large portion of the population in these nations has been strongly drawn to investments that will protect and aesthetically enhance their buildings. As a result, the market revenue for rainscreen cladding in these nations has been expanding quickly and has benefited the overall market share for rainscreen cladding.

