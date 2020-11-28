Rains likely in TN from Dec 1 due to new low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal: IMD

Days after the coast of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry was hit by cyclone Nivar, another low-pressure area has now formed over parts of Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean. This system is expected to bring heavy rains to Tamil Nadu between December 1 and 3, as per the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to reports, the IMD announced that the low-pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning will intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours. The agency has also said that this depression will move towards Tamil Nadu coast and based on several factors, there are chances that it will intensify into a deep depression soon after. The IMD, in a Twitter thread on Friday, also said that Tamil Nadu can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 1. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on December 2 and 3, 2020,” the agency added.

Cyclone Nivar made landfall around 30 kilometres north of Puducherry in the wee hours of November 26 and brought heavy rainfall with it. Apart from damage due to winds, heavy waterlogging and flooding due to rivers breaching banks were reported from various parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Vellore, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Villupuram.

Meanwhile, the district administrations of five districts in Tamil Nadu have issued flood warnings to those living on the banks of rivers or low-lying areas to move to safer places or to relief camps. The warnings came in the wake of several water bodies overflowing due to heavy rains in the region due to Cyclone Nivar.