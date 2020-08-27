Rainmaker and Sphere 3D to Present at LD Micro “LD500” Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) ("Sphere 3D") and Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC:RAKR) ("Rainmaker"), today jointly announced that they will present at the LD Micro "LD 500" virtual investor conference. In July, Sphere 3D and Rainmaker announced their intended merger, after which the combined entity would develop the Water-as-a-Service business being pursued by Rainmaker.

Sphere 3D proposed incoming Chairman Aris Kekedjian will present the strategic plan for the combined company post-merger. The formal presentation will take place on Friday, September 4 at 7:00 AM PDT / 10 AM EDT. Mr. Kekedjian will also be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the day.

Attendance to the LD 500 virtual conference is free and accessible to everyone. Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

For any additional questions, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com.

View Rainmaker's conference profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/RAKR

About Rainmaker Worldwide

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC:RAKR) is a leader in technology that produces clean, affordable water. Headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the Company's patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it's needed. Rainmaker's goal is to be a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. Rainmaker Worldwide Inc was recognized as the Best Community Impact Water Solutions Global 2020 by Capital Finance International. For more information about Rainmaker, visit www.rainmakerww.com.

About Sphere 3D:

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Sphere 3D has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer® dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com. Follow us on Twitter @Sphere3D and @HVEconneXions

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

