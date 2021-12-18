Rainmaker Games’ $RAIN Token Making its Debut On Copper

Fair Launch Auction for global P2E platform's native token will be held Dec. 17

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2021 / Rainmaker Games , the free global platform that enables gamers of all levels from around the world to compete in hundreds of play-to-earn (P2E) games, is holding an auction for its native $RAIN token on Copper. The three-day auction will kick off on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time at a starting price of $1.00 per token.

As part of Rainmaker Games' commitment to its robust and growing community, the token issuance will be through a Fair Launch Auction (FLA), ensuring users can participate in the auction in a fair, transparent, and democratic way. It will also help establish and grow its DAO with a healthy and engaged community.

The token auction follows a recently announced $6.5 million seed round for Rainmaker, with backers including Alameda, Animoca Brands, CoinFund, Republic, and strategic partners like Meric Circle and more. Overwhelming industry interest and a thriving community has sprung up around Rainmaker Games, with more than 70,000 Twitter followers and a Telegram community of 34,000 strong and counting.

Players on the platform can seamlessly switch between games, manage their earnings, watch game reviews, train, and chat with other Rainmakers the world over. Players can build up their skills and level up to earn better NFTs and become guild verified to get noticed by scouting guilds from around the globe.

You can find a step-by-step tutorial outlining how to participate in the auction here . In the meantime, more information is available by subscribing to Rainmaker's email notification list here , or following on Twitter for real-time updates and news.

About Rainmaker Games

Rainmaker Games is the premier portal to P2E gaming, bringing together gamers, guilds, and games under a single unified platform where they can join for free, create a gamer profile, and get started playing, earning, and connecting. Rainmaker connects would-be players with lending services and NFT-owning guilds, and helps gamers discover new blockchain-based games, unlocking financial freedom for all, connecting the crypto-gaming industry in entirely new ways.

