It’s raining in South Florida and there’s a Flood Watch. Here’s how long that should last

If you’re in South Florida, it’s likely you woke up to rains and under a Flood Watch. The former should let up by Sunday evening, which is why the National Weather Service set up the latter until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Breaking down the weekend wetness:

▪ Where is there a Flood Watch? Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. A Coastal Flood Statement, reminding folks to not drive through flooded waters in low lying areas, is in effect for each county’s coastal zones.

▪ A “Flood Watch” means: The NWS says: “A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.”

▪ How much rain should we expect? The NWS says: 1 to 3 inches with “isolated amounts greater than 5 inches possible.”

▪ When will the rain stop? The heavy rain is forecast through at least Saturday night. Rain chances drop to the 50% range for Saturday night and 20% to 40% across South Florida Sunday.

Tropical Storm Gamma forms over Caribbean Sea, more rain for South Florida

Have all the COVID restrictions ended in Miami? Here’s what’s open and closed