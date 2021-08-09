It's Raining Rewards for Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra

Vivaan Singh Babbr
·5 min read
Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday by becoming the second Indian, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, to win a gold medal at the Olympics, and the first Indian to win gold in athletics, with a throw of 87.5m in the men's javelin throw final.

His gold medal made the 2021 Tokyo Olympics the most successful Olympics for India, with the country winning a total of 7 medals: 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze.

Each of the Olympics medallists have been promised huge cash rewards for their performances at the Tokyo Olympics and India's "Golden Boy" Neeraj Chopra leads the way, being showered with almost $2 million in cash prize and other gifts.

Haryana: Rs 6 Crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a Rs 6 crore cash reward and a government job for Neeraj Chopra. The CM congratulated Chopra saying he has won the hearts of the entire country.

"The country was waiting for this moment for a long time and the whole country is proud of him," said CM Manohar Lal Khattar

BCCI: Rs 1 crore

The Indian cricket board announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward for Neeraj Chopra for bringing home the gold. The BCCI also announced a Rs. 1.25 crore reward for the men's hockey team, Rs. 50 lakh for silver medalists Ravi Kumar Dhaiya and Mirabai Chanu, and Rs. 25 lakh for the four bronze medalists.

Punjab Government: Rs 2 crore

Punjab Chief Minister Amarminder Singh announced a 2 crore cash reward for Neeraj Chopra after his win.

The CM said while Neeraj Chopra may be from Haryana, he traces his routes back to Punjab as he studied in DAV college, Chandigarh, and trains at NIS Patiala.

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 1 crore

Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward for Neeraj Chopra and a special jersey in his honour which will sport the number 8758. The number is inspired by his gold medal winning throw of 87.58m.

"As a mark of appreciation and honour on his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs 1 Crore to Neeraj Chopra, "CSK will be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra said the franchise in a statement.

Anand Mahindra: XUV 700

Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra announced via Twitter that he will be honoured to gift Neeraj Chopra the XUV 700, which is one of their soon to be released upcoming models. Anand Mahindra stated that Neeraj Chopra will be the first person to receive the new XUV 700 model.

Manipur Government: Rs 1 crore

The government of Manipur decided to award Neeraj Chopra a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for his Olympic achievement. Chief Minister N Biren Singh made the announcement on Twitter.

Indigo Airlines: Unlimited Free Travel for One Year

Indigo airlines announced one year of free unlimited travel for Neeraj Chopra.

"Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights," Indigo said in a statement.

