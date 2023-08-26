Rainfall warnings in place for much of mainland Nova Scotia

Rainfall warnings are in place for much of mainland Nova Scotia as tropical storm Franklin makes its way south of the province from Bermuda. (Tina Simpkin/CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotia is in for some wet weather on Saturday but is likely to be spared the worst of tropical storm Franklin as it makes its way north, according to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Winds are expected to pick up over the course of Saturday and there is a risk of thunderstorms.

Environment Canada is reporting that most of Nova Scotia's mainland will see rainfall that could reach from 40 to 70 millimetres.

Rainfall rates are expected to be heaviest for the Annapolis Valley through to northern Nova Scotia during the day and for the Atlantic coast during the night.

For Cape Breton, there is a possibility of rainfall for some areas of 25 to 40 millimetres, but it could exceed that if thunderstorms develop today, tonight and Sunday.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Centre expects Franklin to become a Category 2, possibly a Category 3 storm by Monday. Then, it is expected to turn to the northeast and pass south of Nova Scotia.

Rainfall amounts could exceed 15 millimetres per hour, especially if thunderstorms develop.

Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions and localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Environment Canada is warning that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Franklin expected to pass to the south

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center says Franklin could strenghten to a Category 3 hurricane by Monday. But it is expected to turn to the northeast and pass south of Nova Scotia.

On its current track, the strongest winds and rain would be offshore.

"That's not to say there won't be some wind, rain and waves," Simpkin said in a Saturday weather update.

