Rainfall warning issued for eastern P.E.I.

Water was pooling on Riverside Drive in Charlottetown on Saturday morning. (Kevin Yarr/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the eastern part of Prince Edward Island on Saturday.

It said Kings County could get up to 70 millimetres of rain along with embedded thunderstorms into the evening.

"Tropical moisture feeding this system will occasionally give very heavy downpours which could give locally much higher amounts of rain. Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions and localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas," the warning said.

Queens and Prince counties are expected to get up to 40 millimetres of rain.