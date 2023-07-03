Rainfall warning issued for Chatham-Kent, Sarnia

Slow-moving showers will bring 30 to 50 mm of rain to the Chatham-Kent, Sarnia area on Monday. (Mike Evans/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada says "widespread, slow moving, showers and thunderstorms," are affecting the Chatham-Kent and Sarnia areas Monday morning.

The federal weather agency said 30 to 50 millimetres of rain are expected in the area today, with higher amounts in other areas.

The rain is expected to slow down Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada asks people stay informed on possible flooding by consulting their local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office.