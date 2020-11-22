Rainfall likely in TN, Puducherry due to intensified depression over southwest Arabia sea

Representative image

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry [India], November 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted likelihood of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala from November 23 due to an intensified depression over the southwest Arabian Sea.

"The depression over the southwest Arabian Sea intensified into a deep depression. The low-pressure area over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal," IMD tweeted.

IMD said that the depression is likely to concentrate over Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours and intensify further during subsequent 48 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka-south Tamil Nadu coast and reach near Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on November 25 morning.

"Under its influence, the rainfall activity is likely to increase over extreme south peninsular India from November 23 with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kariakal, Kerala and Mahe from November 24-26, and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from November 25-27," IMD stated.

"Extremely heavy rainfall activity very likely over Tamilnadu and Puducherry from November 24-26 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 26," it added further.

The weather agency predicted "Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

The sea condition was also predicted to be rough over the next three days in the adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while the fishermen were advised not to venture into Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal on Sunday. (ANI)