Raindrops Marketing Helps Business Owners Become the Ultimate Authority in Their Market, One Customer at a Time

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Customers are the main focus of any business; every decision revolves around them, from how to get more leads to how to satisfy customers and provide the best experience all while increasing customer retention. Many business owners make the mistake of letting their products speak for themselves, trusting that since they offer a good product or service. This strategy assumes that it is just a matter of time until customers find their way to them. However, strategic marketing and becoming the authority in one's target market is what truly sets successful small businesses apart. Raindrops Marketing uses the power of digital marketing, social media, and branding to build great businesses by attracting great customers.

Digital marketing is key for growth as a business today. It allows for greater reach in a more cost-effective, scalable, and measurable way. Some of the key benefits of digital marketing for business growth include the ability to interact with new prospects and learn exactly what they are looking for, the opportunity to target the right audience at the right time, the ability to communicate with prospects at every stage of the buying process, and the opportunity to build greater brand loyalty and community. Additionally, and perhaps most notably, digital marketing makes it easier to track and monitor responses to marketing efforts easily and instantly. As a business owner, managing all of this along with dealing with your own business procedures can feel overwhelming, and that is where Raindrops Marketing comes in. As a forward-thinking digital marketing company, they focus on helping business owners achieve maximum authority in their target market. They offer services of online marketing and branding, social media promotions, graphic design, printing and marketing material, press releases, B2B campaigns, and Facebook/Youtube Ad Campaigns.

Founder Jacob Alvarez, understands the drive that entrepreneurs have. Jacob comes from humble beginnings in a town in the Central Valley of California, through persistence and dedication was able to create his business from scratch, with a passion-driven purpose. After studying Foreign Language and Culture in the San Francisco Bay Area, and working various retail and labor jobs, he decided to put his new understanding of the world and intrapersonal skills to work for others. He also understands that business owners want to pour all of their efforts into the areas of their business about which they are most passionate. His main goal when founding Raindrops Marketing was to help other entrepreneurs succeed by allowing them to focus on their own zone of genius while he focuses on helping these businesses succeed through his digital campaigns.

Raindrops Marketing focuses on establishing their customers' businesses as authoritative figures in their industry by controlling the first impression prospects have of the business when they first search for it via press releases and social media building. From here, they heavily focus on leveraging your new authority through ad campaigns and business to business lead generation campaigns, along with generating more previous customer feedback to build trust, improve customer experience, enhance reviews, and all with the goal of retaining as many customers as possible. "This will all be done on your behalf; your customer experience will skyrocket, your overall image will be boosted, and YOU don't have to do ANYTHING. The Raindrops team will set it up and manage it all for you."

Raindrops Marketing has company values of efficiency, respect, and results. The young company has helped Holistic companies triple or more their ROI with their business-to-business campaigns and they've also specialized in helping many clients grow their Instagram for business and become influencers or stand out from the saturated market. "We want to see everyone succeed more than they ever thought possible. Many times we limit ourselves by our beliefs and don't want to invest but we want to show everyone their dreams can come true," says owner Jacob. To work with Raindrops, email Jacob@raindropsmarketing.com

