Raincatcher Advises Veriheal on Its Acquisition of Medical Consulting Network

DENVER, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raincatcher, a leading small business broker and lower middle-market M&A advisor, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive advisor to Veriheal Inc. on its acquisition of Medical Consulting Network, IND (MCN), DBA Marijuana Doctors .



Denver-based Veriheal is a national leader in facilitating direct tech-enabled patient-physician interactions with a mission to provide personalized cannabis education and wellness to every patient in its network.

The business connects patients and doctors online through its platform to provide recommendations for living a better life. Under the leadership of its founders, Sam Adetunji and Joshua Green, Veriheal has grown to become one of the nation’s leading providers of telehealth services that helps connect patients to qualified health care professionals who can provide Medical Marijuana (MMJ) cards.

“It is through the legitimizing of medical cannabis at the federal level where we will see profound growth in the medical markets financially, but also for widespread healing,” Anthony Dutcher, CMO at Veriheal, explains. “In the midst of the pandemic, the need for medical cannabis has exploded. Patients deserve the easiest path to access possible.”

The acquisition supports Veriheal’s mission to educate and advocate on behalf of patients and secure their safe access to regulated medical cannabis products.



“The acquisition of MCN will significantly accelerate our progress in establishing Veriheal as the market leader for seamless patient access to qualified and caring medical professionals,” says Joshua Green, Co-CEO of Veriheal. “This partnership not only expands our network considerably but with MCN's 10+ year history in the industry, it adds a tenured, recognizable consumer-facing asset in the medical card sector of the Veriheal family of companies.”

Veriheal’s leaders intentionally selected Raincatcher as their exclusive advisor in the transaction.

Headquartered in Denver, Raincatcher uses the latest technologies and integrated digital marketing to connect the most qualified buyers with its sellers. Founded in 2011, the company has been nationally recognized as #1 Business Brokerage by Inc. Magazine, named a 2020 Best Workplace by Inc., and awarded #376 on the Inc. 5000 List in 2021. Raincatcher’s core mission is to serve the small businesses community. It has an award-winning business brokerage team and mergers & acquisitions team that can also support small to large-scale transactions.

About Veriheal

Veriheal is a healthcare technology company that is the largest facilitator of medical marijuana cards in the nation. Its mission is to educate and advocate on behalf of patients and secure their safe access to regulated medical cannabis products. The company has a culture of open communication and transparency with its clients, and operates as a concierge service to ensure HIPAA compliant connections between patients and physicians via its proprietary platform. Visit veriheal.com for more information.



About Marijuana Doctors

MarijuanaDoctors.com is a Medical Service Organization founded to provide transparent access to medical marijuana evaluation services, including not only licensed doctors but also scheduling information, and ratings and reviews. The network also includes resources to connect patients with medical cannabis dispensaries and product information from expert budtenders, as well as broader educational materials on the benefits of cannabis as a whole.

About Raincatcher

Raincatcher is a national business brokerage that specializes in small and mid-market businesses. The company’s mission is to help entrepreneurs build, buy and sell remarkable companies. In an effort to locally serve national business owners at every stage of their journey, Raincatcher has specialized directors that suit different business needs, including exit-planning, brokerage services, and valuation products.

Raincatcher’s approach is notable because it applies a team approach to all of its efforts. Its team members come from diverse backgrounds and skills, ranging from accountants to financial analysts who are often entrepreneurs themselves. This diversity of talent enables the team to guide Raincatcher’s clients with firsthand knowledge and experience through all phases of the business processes of building, buying and selling.

Securities offered through Britehorn Securities, a registered broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC).

1401 Lawrence St., Suite 1600, Denver, CO 80202, USA. 720-465-5305.

Britehorn Securities and Raincatcher, LLC are not affiliated entities.

