Rainbows and Unicorns: MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

Celebrations may be in order for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from two analysts covering MVB Financial is for revenues of US$114m in 2020, implying a chunky 9.5% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plummet 26% to US$1.50 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$96m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.09 in 2020. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for MVB Financial

NasdaqCM:MVBF Past and Future Earnings May 12th 2020





These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the MVB Financial's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 9.5% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 13% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.6% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that MVB Financial's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at MVB Financial.

Story continues

Analysts are definitely bullish on MVB Financial, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other concerns we've identified .

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.