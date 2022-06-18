Follow the rainbow: Vacation experiences for LGBTQ travelers across the nation

Ellen Wulfhorst
·5 min read

Travel tours and destinations designed with the LGBTQ community in mind are taking off around the country this summer. From white water rafting trips to curated wine tastings, summer travel options abound for LGBTQ visitors.

Kick up some dust at a dude ranch in southwest Colorado, where guests ride horseback, learn to rope steers, fly-fish for trout, swim, soak in a hot pool, simply relax with a good book or sip a cocktail while taking in the breathtaking glory of the San Juan Mountains.

Ranch wranglers are on hand to guide horseback riders of all skill levels to trot along well-tended trails and lope across mountain meadows.

For relaxation, there’s wine tasting in the nearby fun-filled town of Durango. Gay travel stays at the Colorado Trails ranch are organized by HappyGayTravel.com.

'We have to be on guard a lot': Why safety comes first for so many LGBTQ travelers

Best and worst states for LGBTQ folks?: Divide worsens after 'Don't Say Gay,' report says

Historic steam engine train travels from Durango to Silverton through the San Juan Mountains in Colorado.
Historic steam engine train travels from Durango to Silverton through the San Juan Mountains in Colorado.

Venture into the wilderness of the Rocky Mountains' Bitterroot Range on a Gay Travel Idaho Mountain Getaway. With hikes, hot springs and horseback riding, the tour explores Idaho’s remote, pristine backcountry. Moose and elk are a frequent sight. Travelers stay in cozy log cabins and dine at an all-inclusive on-site restaurant. The tour is offered by HETravel.com.

HETravel also offers gay group rafting on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, a rafting trip on Idaho’s unspoiled Salmon River and a Glacier National Park Gay Adventure that features hiking on alpine trails, horseback riding, rafting and riding a zipline high on a mountain overlooking Whitefish Lake.

California LGBTQ vacations: More than just wine country

In northern California’s celebrated wine country, Out in The Vineyard, a gay-owned tourism and events company, helps visitors enjoy the area’s best wineries, eateries and accommodations that cater to the LGBTQ community. Trips put together by Out in The Vineyard can be short, as in a day, or longer, as in a week or more.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Out In The Vineyard (@outinthevineyard)

The weekend of July 15 to 17 is Sonoma Wine Country’s Gay Wine Weekend, highlighted by winery tours, dinners with winemakers, receptions, a wine auction and even a drag queen brunch. The event has been canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, but organizers say they are making up for lost time this year with a grand celebration.

Go glamping at California’s Highlands Resort, which started in the 1930s and came out as a gay campground in the 1980s. Its fully outfitted canvas tents hold king beds and comfortable porch chairs, while its delightful cabins have throwback vintage features like chrome fixtures, Formica tables and inlaid linoleum floors. Located in the redwood groves along the Russian River, the quiet resort is a short walk to the restaurants, shops and nightlife in Guerneville.

In New England, travelers can perfect their queer eye skills with a two-day course in Queer Photography with Nikki Smith, a professional photographer, athlete and LGBTQ climbing advocate. Attendees can use any type of camera, from smartphones to digital SLRs.

The same recreational nonprofit, the Venture Out Project, operates such trips as trans and nonbinary backpacking, queer canoeing overnight expeditions for paddlers at all skill levels and a trip called “Queer Plus-Size Backpacking with Unlikely Hikers” that accommodates hikers size 2XL and up with slower paces, breaks and other options to make the outdoors accessible and enjoyable.

LGBTQ Michigan destinations: Come to the beach

Make a stop at western Michigan’s gay destinations of Saugatuck and Douglas on the shores of Lake Michigan to enjoy the sand dunes and beaches. Gay-friendly Oval Beach frequently is listed on rankings of the country’s best beaches.

Hug Lake Michigan’s sparkling shoreline in a rental kayak from Peninsula Kayak Co.
Hug Lake Michigan’s sparkling shoreline in a rental kayak from Peninsula Kayak Co.

In Saugatuck, the 33-acre Campit Outdoor Resort caters to the outdoors-loving LGBTQ crowd. It has swimming and hiking, with family-friendly times set aside during the week and adults-only weekends. Not far away is The Dunes Resort, where guests can play drag queen bingo, be entertained by cabaret performers, sip cocktails at tea dances and let loose at karaoke.

Each year, the Dunes Resort hosts Go Girl Saugatuck! – a women’s weekend with entertainment, workshops, music, comedy shows, dancing and more. Nearby camping can be found at the Camplt Outdoor Resort, which welcomes all members of the LGBTQ community, especially women. It has primitive camping sites, cozy log cabins, vintage retro trailers, RV hookups and a five-bedroom bunkhouse on 33 wooded acres, and a large heated pool.

How about a ranch experience?

Don a Stetson and head to the Rainbow Ranch, an LGBTQ campground of nearly 700 acres located near Groesbeck, Texas. There are primitive campsites and cabin rentals as well as hiking, fishing and swimming opportunities. The Ranch throws separate “Summer Splash” weekend events for men and women, with games, food, drinks and entertainment, and the “Boots, Kilts & Beards” party for Father’s Day weekend is not to be missed.

Sunset at Ocean Park beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Sunset at Ocean Park beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Relax on an island

Puerto Rico is a great island destination for LGBTQ travelers as well. Check out the Santurce artsy gay village in San Juan, taste some tapas at the Bear Tavern, relax at the Xteamworks gay sauna and visit the swanky Condado Beach. Stay in the gay-owned Coqui del Mar guesthouse, which proudly calls itself "the queerest place in the Caribbean."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inclusive vacation experiences for LGBTQ travelers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Canada's Dorris speeds to gold, Routliffe adds bronze at Para swimming worlds

    Canadians collected a medal of each colour at the Para swimming world championships on Thursday. Danielle Dorris won gold in a championship-record time of 34.01 seconds, while Tess Routliffe added bronze in 35.40 seconds in the women's S7 50-metre butterfly event in Madeira, Portugal. Meanwhile, Nicholas Bennett added silver in the men's SM14 200m individual medley. Dorris, the 19-year-old from Moncton, N.B., previously won silver in the 100m backstroke in Portugal, leaving her with the same gol

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • 'We always support our fellow Newfoundlanders,' says Avalanche superfan

    With the Stanley Cup finals between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning underway, one superfan from Newfoundland and Labrador felt simply watching the series on TV was not enough. St. John's resident Paul O'Leary is a lifelong fan of the Avalanche, often reminiscing about the glory days when Patrick Roy, Joe Saakic and Peter Forsberg hoisted Lord Stanley's mug in 1996, and again in 2001. When the Avalanche punched their ticket to this year's final, O'Leary jumped on the first plane to

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Record-breaking athletes at aquatics world championships to be awarded NFTs

    World records are likely to fall at the upcoming aquatics world championships. Now, they'll be minted online forever. FINA, the sport's governing body, announced on Thursday it would award personalized non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — digital assets bought and sold online — to all those who shatter individual worlds records at the meet in Budapest, Hungary, in addition to a $50,000 US bonus. "Breaking a world record is a very special moment in any athlete's career," said FINA president Husain Al-Mus

  • Jordyn Huitema leaves PSG, joins NWSL's OL Reign with fellow Canadian Quinn

    Jordyn Huitema will now be playing closer to home. The Canadian women's national team forward joins the NWSL's OL Reign, leaving Paris St. Germain after three seasons. OL Reign, based in Seattle, is owned by France's Olympique Lyonnais and is the closest women's professional soccer team to Huitema's hometown of Chilliwack, B.C. The 21-year-old made 73 appearances with PSG over her three seasons, scoring nine goals and helping her club win the Coupe de France and Division 1 Féminine. "I'm really