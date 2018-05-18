Rainbow returns: Byron, Gordon jointly reveal No. 24 throwback scheme William Byrons No. 24 Chevrolet will pay tribute to former driver Jeff Gordons iconic rainbow paint scheme for the annual throwback race at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31-Sept. 2). Gordon, Byron and original scheme artist Sam Bass were all on hand at Charlotte Motor Speedway to unveil the look. The car will …

William Byron‘s No. 24 Chevrolet will pay tribute to former driver Jeff Gordon‘s iconic rainbow paint scheme for the annual throwback race at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31-Sept. 2).

Gordon, Byron and original scheme artist Sam Bass were all on hand at Charlotte Motor Speedway to unveil the look. The car will be wrapped with Bass‘ legendary “Hot Summer Nights” painting. Bass designed the paint scheme after asking Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham for the chance to design the No. 24 scheme during Gordon‘s tenure in the car.

The official first look at Hot Summer Nights, painted by Sam Bass (@sambassartist ) pic.twitter.com/QeERhfx8Bf — Axalta Racing (@AxaltaRacing) May 18, 2018

Gordon wheeled the paint scheme throughout the 90s, winning titles in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001 and reaching Victory Lane 93 times throughout his storied career.

RELATED: Buy tickets for Darlington | See every Darlington scheme

This marks Byron‘s first year in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He won the Xfinity Series title for JR Motorsports in 2017, his first year behind the wheel of an Xfinity car. The rookie driver earned a career-best 10th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this season.

The throwback weekend at Darlington will be the track‘s fourth race under the award-winning platform. This year‘s theme, “Seven Decades of NASCAR,” embodies the sport‘s storied history over 70 years.