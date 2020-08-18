Rainbow flag raised for Cochrane's 1st Pride celebration

For the first time, a rainbow flag is flying over the Town of Cochrane.

The town, located just west of Calgary, kicked off its inaugural Pride week with a flag-raising ceremony on Monday.

"This is the first of many, many years to come of celebrating Pride here in Cochrane," said Renita Bartlett, chair of Kindred Cochrane Pride Society. "I'm just in awe. I'm here with my wife, Jennifer, and it's amazing ... it says that we belong."

The Pride society put in a request for the celebration in July. Mayor Jeff Genung said town council didn't hesitate to accept.

"This is about inclusivity, building a community for everyone, so everyone is included, everyone feels welcome," said Mayor Jeff Genung.

Genung said the community has been overwhelmingly supportive. About 150 people, close to the COVID-19 gathering limit of 200, were in attendance — albeit wearing rainbow masks and standing metres apart — to witness the flag raising at the Cochrane Ranche House.

There has been pushback in other southern Alberta communities toward displays of pride recently: flags being burned in Taber, homophobic graffiti in Airdrie, and a trio of possible hate crimes in Calgary.

Rob Halfyard said while he and his husband have faced discrimination in Cochrane, being able to be a part of the community's first Pride is meaningful.

The couple, who run the Cochrane Rainbows Facebook page, have been together for 38 years, and moved to Cochrane from Calgary four years ago. Halfyard is from the east coast, while Jensen is from Saskatchewan

"We could not be who we wanted to be in our small towns," Halfyard said. "It means a lot to me. It is an emotional moment."

This year's festivities feature an all ages drag show and educational workshops.

Cochrane plans to host its first Pride parade next year.