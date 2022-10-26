Rainbow fentanyl passed out on Halloween? Why experts say that's 'absolutely ludicrous.'

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A cautionary tale has developed a new twist this year, as an alarming opioid has become the latest drug feared to be lurking inside trick-or-treat hauls for Halloween.

It's been an annual tradition for people to raise concerns of drugs like marijuana edibles or dangerous objects such as needles to be inside candy for the holiday. But this time around has been different, at least to Joel Best, a sociology and criminal justice professor at the University of Delaware who has spent decades studying the scare of tainted Halloween treats.

"This year has been especially unusual because you have prominent people pointing to a particular danger, which, of course, is the danger of rainbow fentanyl," Best told USA TODAY. "This has been very strange."

Best, who spends every year speaking with the media about Halloween drug hoaxes, said he normally gets interview requests about two weeks before the holiday, but this year he got requests in early September.

Rainbow fentanyl has become the latest concern for some Americans since the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration put out a PSA on Aug. 30, warning the colorful opioid is "made to look like candy to children and young people."

Best added panic ensued when chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel said in a September Fox News interview parents are worried if rainbow fentanyl pills are going to be in Halloween baskets. It wasn't long after Senate Republicans put out a PSA about the drug and Halloween.

But in all his years of studying, Best has found no evidence of poisoned or fake candy harming or killing children on Halloween aside from when a Texas father poisoned his son's Halloween candy in the 1970s. He doesn't expect anything to happen this time around.

"This is idiotic," Best said. "Nobody's gonna give it away to small children."

&quot;Rainbow fentanyl&quot; pills found at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona.
"Rainbow fentanyl" pills found at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona.

What is 'rainbow fentanyl'? Reports of 'deadly' colorful pills and powder raise concerns

'Rainbow fentanyl' and Narcan in schools: What you need to know about illicit fentanyl

'Wake-up call': Allergy medications may play a deadly role in the opioid epidemic, CDC study suggests

'Absolutely ludicrous'

Drug experts agree with Best in it doesn't seem plausible for rainbow fentanyl to be given out as Halloween candy.

Dr. Caleb Banta-Green, director of the University of Washington's Center for Community-Engaged Drug Education, Epidemiology and Research, said it's true pastel colors are related to candy, but that's as far as it goes to children being lured into it. He said the goal of drug dealers is to maximize profit, and that can't be done by giving it out to children for free, or asking them to pay for it when they likely don't have money.

"That's just not your target audience. It just isn't," Banta-Green said.

In recent weeks, drug busts in the country has resulted in rainbow fentanyl found in things like Lego containers, only adding to concerns children are being targeted. David Herzberg, associate history professor at the University of Buffalo who studies the history of drug abuse in America, added the opioids are hidden in things like candy boxes and toy containers to make it easier to smuggle.

Plus, he adds giving rainbow fentanyl to children increases the chances of getting arrested, making it a "colossally stupid business move."

"Distributing your product for free to a bunch of children, who will die, causes the authorities to come after you like no one has ever seen before, to the benefit of your competitors," Herzberg said. "The whole thing is just absolutely ludicrous."

How did fear of drugs on Halloween come about?

Part of Herzberg's research is understanding how street drugs and pharmaceuticals have shaped the country's views and culture. He said the fear of children being poisoned goes as far back to the prohibition in the 1920s, and continued into the 1960s with the rise of heroin.

The reasoning behind the fear is extreme cynicism, and there are some political motivations behind the fear, Herzberg continues. The belief is children and teens are innocent and being preyed on by drug dealers, which favors people who want stronger law enforcement and harsher penalties for drug users. He adds playing into people's fears leads to support.

"The assumption is that there are some groups of people that just simply wouldn't, or don't have any natural inclination to use drugs," he said. "That's a claim that's made, but it's not true and it's not true today, either."

DEA: 4 million deadly doses of fentanyl in Michigan, Ohio from May to September, agency says

Study: Teen drinking is down but marijuana use is up, and more popular

Turning the panic into conversation

Amid the panic and fear of rainbow fentanyl spreading during Halloween, Banta-Green sees it as an opportunity for parents to talk – not scold or freak out – about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl.

"If you're gonna have a conversation with your kids, they're productive conversations to have. Scaring them about something that isn't going to happen isn't productive," he said. "Every interaction between a kid and their child about health is an opportunity, and a lot of parents don't take those opportunities very often."

There are different ways to go about the conversations, as Banta-Green has spoken to children of all ages about opioid safety. When it comes to younger children, he recommends understanding parents should be the only ones distributing pills or medicine to them. By the time kids are in middle or high school, that's when parents can be informative of the dangers street drugs like rainbow fentanyl have, and what to do if someone is in a life-or-death situation if they took drugs.

Best and drugs experts agree there is a slim chance drugs, or something appearing as drugs, could be passed out on Halloween. If a parent has concern, Banta-Green suggests just allowing kids to have packaged, branded candy, but leave the fear to the ghosts and goblins.

"Could something truly weird happened as an outlier? Yeah. Is that a one in a million event? Yeah. I don't live my life around one in a million events, and I hope other parents don't either," he said.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rainbow fentanyl in Halloween candy? Experts call panic 'idiotic'

Latest Stories

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it